Rescue Hearts: Help Us Build Royal Novel for girls

The Silent Battle for the Hearts of Our Daughters





Right now, millions of young people—especially teenage girls—have their noses buried in their phones, deeply immersed in serialized novel apps. They love stories. They crave romance, adventure, and mystery.





But if you look closely at what they are actually reading on mainstream platforms, it is heartbreaking.





The top-trending stories on modern reading apps are filled with explicit lust, witchcraft, toxic relationships, and occult themes. What seems like harmless entertainment is quietly poisoning their minds, twisting their view of love, and driving them away from God.





We cannot simply tell our youth, "Don't read." We must give them something better to read.





Introducing Royal Novel: A Safe Haven for Faithful Imagination





We are building Royal Novel—a dedicated, high-quality Christian serialized novel platform. Think of it as a clean, faith-filled alternative to mainstream fiction apps. It is a vibrant digital ecosystem where young readers can binge-watch stories that feed their souls, inspire their faith, and remind them of their identity as children of the King.





Royal Novel will deliver:

Godly Themes: Thrilling, romantic, and adventurous stories built entirely on biblical values, integrity, and faith. A Shield for the Mind: A completely vetted environment where parents never have to worry about what their children are clicking on. Support for Christian Creators: A sustainable income model for gifted Christian authors who have been rejected or sidelined by secular publishers for keeping their stories clean.





Why Your Support Matters Right Now

To compete with massive, secular tech platforms, Royal Novel needs to be fast, beautiful, and highly engaging. Our youth deserve high production quality.

Your financial partnership today will directly fund:





The Technology: Finalizing the app and website development for a seamless, world-class user experience. The Authors: Providing advance royalties to launch with an extensive library of premium, God-inspired novels. The Reach: Marketing directly to parents, youth groups, and young readers to pull them off toxic apps and onto Royal Novel.





Sow Into the Digital Harvest

This is not just a business; it is a digital rescue mission. By backing Royal Novel, you are helping us build a wall of protection around the minds of the next generation. You are empowering Christian writers to use their spiritual gifts to impact culture.





Will you stand with us to reclaim the narrative?





Every dollar you give helps us launch this safe haven. Please pray for our team, share this campaign with your church community, and sow a seed today to protect our youth and honor the Lord.





Thank you, and God bless you!