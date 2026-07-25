Rescue Families Facing Eviction

🌟 **Our Journey Back Home** 🌟 It's hard to believe it's been just a month since we got our kids back after losing them to DCFS. It feels like both yesterday and decades ago, filled with heartache, fear, and an overwhelming sense of joy that they are finally home where they belong. But as the dust settles, another storm hits us—one not from outside but within our own household. My partner recently lost her job due to a learning disability we didn't know she had until it became too much for her at work. It was heartbreaking and maddening to see someone you love struggle so visibly yet feel like there's nothing you can do about it. And then, just when one storm seemed manageable, another came—my own job ended unexpectedly, leaving us in a financial tailspin we never saw coming. Now, with two of us out of work and bills piling up faster than our savings could ever keep up, the threat looms large: eviction. It's not just about losing bricks and mortar; it’s about losing what little stability these four walls represent for my family—stability that we fought so hard to regain after nearly losing everything when DCFS came into our lives. But here’s where you come in, dear reader. You hold the power to prevent another heartbreak for us—preventing potential eviction and keeping all 4 of us together under one roof where love can flourish unhindered. Our goal is small but mighty: we need $1700 to catch up on back rent by the end of July, which could mean a future without fear looming over our heads like an ever-present storm cloud. This isn’t just about paying overdue bills; it's about investing in hope—hope that amidst all life has thrown at us, we can find resilience and triumph together. It’s about proving to our children – my boys who is with us now after surviving unspeakable horrors within those DCFS walls – that no matter what trials they face, there will always be someone fighting right alongside them, cheering them on towards brighter days ahead. We're not asking for much; just enough to keep a roof over our heads and love in our hearts—for us and for you who are reading this because your support could mean everything. We can’t do it alone – we need each other more than ever before, especially now when the winds of change threaten to tear apart everything we've fought so hard to rebuild after losing our children once before. Please, if you believe in miracles and second chances, consider helping us turn this crisis into a testament that hope prevails—because even against all odds, we choose love every single day. 💜 #SaveOurFamilyHome #FightForYourMiracle