Rescue Eric Harvey - Beyond Circumstance Fund

​A Life of Quiet Devotion

If you know Eric Harvey, you know a man who’s real. He’s funny, intelligent and the kind of guy who handles his business without a single complaint. But Eric’s life has been a long road of quiet sacrifice. As a young child, he stood by as his mother was taken away by cancer. With no mother to turn to, his father became his entire world—his anchor, his best friend, and the only person he had to lean on. To Eric, family wasn’t a choice; it was his honor.

​The 24/7 Fog of a Good Son

As Eric entered what should have been his “prime years”—the time to build a life for himself—he instead chose the path of a devoted son. For three years, he lived in a 24/7 cycle of care as his father battled w/ both dementia and cancer. While he has sibling’s, Eric was the one there around the clock, providing the patience and love his father needed in those hardest years. He worked a grueling second-shift job just to keep the lights on, coming home not to rest, but to step back into the high-stress role of a solo caregiver. He was a man running on zero, hollowed out by a level of devotion that most people only talk about, but few actually live.

​“An Honest Mistake In a Moment of Exhaustion”

It was in this fog of total, bone-deep exhaustion that Eric made an honest mistake: He simply forgot to pay his insurance bill. His brain didn’t have room for a bill; it only had room for his fathers needs. When he accidentally bumped a car in Walmart parking lot, he didn’t even realize he was unprotected. He could have driven away. Most people would have. But even in his state of total depletion, Eric’s integrity wouldn’t let him. He went inside, found the owners and took responsibility because that is the man he is. And because he chose to be real, the system dismantled his life.

​Sued for Having a Conscience

For doing the “Right thing” Eric was sued for 5,000 dollars. That lawsuit, combined w/ massive court fines and DMV fees, stripped him of his oil and eventually, the job he worked so hard to keep. He was penalized for his integrity at that exact moment he was most vulnerable. After the system took his license, Eric didn’t stop being a son. “He rode the storm out.” We’re talking about a man who would walk miles to get to the store or Dollar General so his dad had what he needed. He walked in rain, snow and sunshine. While others were busy with their own lives, Eric trudging through the storm for the one person he had left to lean on. He did it because that was the only person he had.

​The Silence of the Aftermath

Erics father passing away on May 15, 2024. Now, the man who used to be outgoing, and happy is (whittling away). He is isolating himself, feeling like less of a man because he is trapped in a 5,000 hole he cannot climb out of alone. He stood by his mother as a child and stood by his father in his prime. Now that they are both gone, he is standing in silence of his grief w/ nothing left but the debt from his own honest.

​“How We Can Bring Him Back”

We are raising 6,000 dollars to pull Eric out of the dark.





​Don’t Let a Good Man Fade

It is fundamentally wrong that Erics honesty cost him his life. He has spent 42 years being a good son and a trustworthy friend. Now he is alone, and his is drowning. Please donate to help Eric regain his dignity and his independence! He’s a good man! If you cannot donate, please share his story. Let’s show Eric that doing the right thing still matters!! Thank you!