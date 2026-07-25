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Rescue a Hero - Help Rebuild Their World

Goal$400 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAngela colquitt

Fundraiser funds will be received by Angela colquitt

Rescue a Hero - Help Rebuild Their World

🌟 **Our Journey Through Loss and Resilience** 🌟

I’m standing here, looking at what used to be my home. The air is thick with the smell of charred wood and melting plastic—a haunting scent that won't fade quickly. It was just a few days ago when everything changed in an instant; fire tore through our lives like a storm, leaving nothing but ashes behind.

But amidst this devastation, there’s one heartrending loss that cuts deeper than the rest: my little dog, Brat. She was more than just a pet to us—she was family. Watching her flee from the flames with only half of her fur intact... it was terrifying. And losing everything we had built together felt like losing a part of myself too.

I never imagined I’d need help in this way, but here we are. Sleeping outside wasn't supposed to be our new normal, yet here I am tonight, trying to find some semblance of comfort under the stars with my heart aching for home. The kindness from neighbors and friends has been overwhelming—and it breaks my heart that something so simple as a place to rest shouldn’t have to fall on them too.

That's why today, I’m asking for your help. It might seem like we lost everything, but what truly matters hasn’t changed: love, community, and the will to rebuild better than before. Every dollar counts right now as we start from scratch—literally. Your support can make a profound difference in turning this tragedy into an opportunity for renewal.

I never thought I'd say these words or need anyone’s help ever, but here they are: Brat is safe tonight because of the kindness and generosity of those around us; let’s extend that same safety to others who find themselves suddenly without a home or hope. It doesn’t take much from each of you—just enough to remind us all that in times like these, even small acts can have mighty impacts.

Let's make sure no one else faces this darkness alone; let's rebuild dreams together. 💪🏠✨

Thank you for being part of our story today and every day—we are stronger than we seem, brighter than the sun, and we will rise again from these ashes! ❤️ #HomeIsWhereTheHeartBurns

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