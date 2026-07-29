Rescue a Generation Rising Generation Camp 2026

In a small farming settlement called Farm 36 Hippo Valley (Chiredzi, Zimbabwe), something extraordinary is happening…

Children are hungry; not just for food, but for God, purpose, and hope.

Despite growing up in a community affected by poverty, alcoholism, early marriages, and school dropouts, these children are eager to learn, to grow, and to discover that their lives matter.

So we took a step of faith.

🙏 We organized a 3-Day Children’s Camp (Friday 4 –Sunday 6th of August)

👧🏾 120 children registered (5-16years)

👨‍👩‍👧 113 parents have already consented

💔 And we are praying for the rest to allow their children to come

Help Pastor Labanani, and her brother Takunda Maziva to raise enough money to fund the children's Bible Camp. Help us work towards the fulfillment of Mathew 19:14, ''Jesus said, 'let the little children come to me,..."





WHY THIS CAMP MATTERS

Many of these children:

Drop out of school early to work on farms

Are forced into adult responsibilities too soon

Have never been told they have a purpose

Some girls are married as early as 13.

Some boys are already working as cattle herders.

The cycle repeats itself.





But we believe this is where it can change.

This camp is designed to:

Teach the Word of God

Help children discover their identity and purpose

Inspire them to dream beyond their environment

Provide guidance, mentorship, and hope

Create a safe space where they feel seen, valued, and loved





💛 WHAT WE HAVE SO FAR

By God’s grace, we have already raised:

✅ 8300 ZAR equivalent to $500 — to cover part of the food for the entire camp





🙌 WHAT WE NEED YOUR HELP WITH

To make this camp truly impactful, we are trusting God for:

📖 Spiritual & Learning Materials

Bibles

Notebooks, pens

Coloring books & crayons

👕 T-SHIRTS FOR EVERY CHILD

Many children don’t have proper clothing and feel shy to participate.

A simple T-shirt will:

Restore confidence

Create unity and belonging

Allow every child to feel included

⚽ Activities & Equipment

Soccer balls, nets

Games equipment

Balloons, paint, paper for creative sessions

🚐 Basic Logistics

Transport support

Water, sanitation, and essential supplies





❤️ A FINAL WORD

This is more than a camp.

It is a chance to:

Break cycles of poverty

Restore dignity

Ignite purpose

Raise a generation that knows God

“Jesus said, ‘Let the little children come to me…’ — Matthew 19:14”

Let’s not turn them away.





📩 If you feel led to partner with us through, prayer, advise, or want more information, please reach out.

🙏 Thank you for being part of this mission.





You may not be in Chiredzi…

But you can still be part of what God is doing there.







