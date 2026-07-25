Rescue a Christian Father & Son from Bonded Labor

In Pakistan’s brick kilns, families are trapped by a cruel system called peshgi — a debt bond passed down like a life sentence. A father takes a small loan to survive, and suddenly his entire family belongs to the kiln owner, working to pay off a debt that never seems to shrink.





That’s the situation facing this family right now. A father and his son work at a brick kiln to support their household — but the kiln owner is now demanding immediate repayment of 247,770 PKR (approx. $890 USD), threatening to have them arrested and jailed if the debt isn’t cleared by August 16.

If that happens, the consequences fall hardest on those left behind. With the father and son in jail — and the debt still growing — his wife and daughters would be left alone, without income or protection, in a country where Christian women already face steep barriers to safety. A family could be torn apart and pushed onto the street over a debt smaller than many of us spend in a month.

Your gift today can prevent that. For $890, this father and son can walk free from the kiln, keep their family together, and begin rebuilding a life without the threat of prison hanging over them.





Every dollar goes directly toward paying off this loan and freeing this family before the deadline. Please give what you can, and share this campaign — time is short, and this family is counting on it.





How will the funds reach him?

My name is Trevor Rothaus, I have been helping raise funds for Christian schools, programs, and families in Pakistan. This particular case comes to me through Fr Asif in Faisalabad, Pakistan. I cover the transfer fees to ensure every dollar goes to those in need.