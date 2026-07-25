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Rescontruction of a permanent toilet

GoalKES 250,000 KES
RaisedKES 0 KES

Fundraiser created byisaiah chebon

Fundraiser funds will be received by Claire Kemboi

Rescontruction of a permanent toilet

Dear Kind Donors,

My name is Isaiah Chebon, and I am reaching out with a humble request for your support during a very difficult time for my family. I never imagined I would have to ask strangers for help, but after exhausting my available resources, I am left with no other option.

During the recent rainy season, our permanent family toilet collapsed because the underground water level rose significantly and weakened the foundation and pit structure. The heavy rains saturated the soil, causing the ground to give way until the entire toilet became unsafe and eventually collapsed. It can no longer be used, leaving my family without a proper sanitation facility.

The loss of our toilet has created serious challenges. We now struggle every day to find safe and hygienic alternatives. This situation has exposed my family to the risk of diseases such as cholera, typhoid, and diarrhea. It has also affected our privacy, dignity, and safety, especially for children, women, and elderly family members who find it difficult to access sanitation facilities elsewhere, particularly at night or during bad weather.

Unfortunately, I do not have the financial means to rebuild the toilet on my own. I have tried to save money and seek assistance locally, but the cost of constructing a new, durable toilet that can withstand future flooding is far beyond what I can afford. My income is only enough to meet our basic daily needs, making it impossible to raise the funds needed for reconstruction.

I am therefore appealing to your kindness and generosity. Any contribution, no matter how small, will bring us closer to building a safe and permanent toilet for my family. Your donation will help us purchase construction materials, pay for skilled labor, and build a stronger foundation that is better protected against future underground water damage.

Your support is more than just financial assistance—it is an investment in our family's health, safety, and dignity. Every donation gives us hope and reminds us that there are compassionate people willing to help those in need.

From the bottom of my heart, I sincerely thank you for taking the time to read my appeal. If you are able to contribute or share my story with others, I will be deeply grateful. May God bless you for your kindness and generosity.

With sincere appreciation,

Isaiah Chebon

Africa, Kenya

isaiahchebon@gmail.com

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