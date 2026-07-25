Requesting Help for My Daughter's Surgery

Hello my name is Liz. I'm a single mother who is in need of a little bit of help. I wonder if this is a bit selfish to create a fundraiser for myself but I don't know what else to do. My daughter has a 1 inch tumor on her face that was previously diagnosed as a blocked salivary gland.

Over the last few years things haven't been so easy for us. I was laid off from a long time job and had a hard time finding a new one. During that time of unemployment, I went through my entire savings. The job I finally did get doesn't cover all of my bills but I'm currently seeking new opportunities. Last year my daughter lost her sister and I lost my mom.

My daughter had an MRI and the results appear to be benign (thank you Jesus). But she will need surgery because the tumor can affect her facial muscles and nerves, and it has certainly affected her self esteem. I am trying to raise my portion after insurance so that my daughter can move on. Any help is greatly appreciated.