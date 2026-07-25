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Requesting Help for Michael & Myself

Goal$6,000 USD
Raised$5,700 USD

Fundraiser created byTiffany Greenwell

Fundraiser funds will be received by Tiffany Greenwell

Requesting Help for Michael & Myself

My brother, Michael, has been unable to find a job for over a year now since he was laid off. He's in a wheelchair so he can't do physical work, and it limits his options for what he can do even for minimum wage work. He applies to phone, computer, data entry, etc. types of jobs daily as well as his actual job that matches his experience in Tech and gets rejected for being over or underqualified depending on the job (he was denied a cashier position for "not meeting the basic requirements") if he's even replied to at all. He has been in the Tech Industry for 14 years with 6 years of experience in the QA position he held when he was laid off.

He was always able to rely on his brains when his body failed him physically, but this is taking a huge toll on him mentally. We are now on the verge of losing our house because his savings is depleted. His unemployment ran out in December, and he can't reapply until May or June this year. My paycheck can only cover my bills and a few of our joint ones that I've been able to take over.

We are so thankful that we have been able to survive for as long as we have so far by cutting back on unnecessary expenses. However, as he continues to be rejected by employers who went "in another direction" or never even gave him a chance to interview, we are now in a desperate situation where we must ask for help from the community.

While I am able to cover groceries, HOA dues, my half of rent (with utilities & other living expenses), he also has medical bills to pay from complications that come with his disability.

We are asking for any help that you feel you can provide in our time of need while we prepare our house to sell and he continues to search for new employment. The amount we are requesting will hold us over a couple of months in order to hopefully sell our house within that time.

Even if all you can do is simply share this with friends and family, we are eternally grateful for your love, support, and prayers.

Thank you,

Michael & Tiffany

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