Request for Urgent Financial Support to Rebuild St

Good day, dear friends and colleagues.





I want to share something personal with you. Over the past few months, I’ve been struggling to keep my household running. My salary has been inconsistent, my wife’s charcoal business has collapsed, and there are days when meeting basic needs has become very difficult.





Despite my work and efforts to stay afloat, the current situation has pushed me into debt, and it has been challenging to recover without support.





At this point, I am seeking financial assistance of ₦12,000,000 to clear urgent obligations and restart a small business that can provide stable income for my family. This is not just about getting through today—it’s about rebuilding a sustainable path forward.





I am reaching out to you because I believe in the strength of community. Any support you can offer, no matter how small, will make a real difference in helping me regain stability.





Thank you for your kindness, your support, and your willingness to stand with me during this time.