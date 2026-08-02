Request for the Church Reconstruction in Karachi

100+ Believers Have No Church. Will You Help?





The rain destroyed our church in Karachi, Pakistan.





Now our members gather in the sun and rain to worship.

Our community has no safe place to meet, pray, or train.

The building that held our worship and vocational center is gone.





We need $22,000 to rebuild SKM CHURCH.





This isn’t just a building.

It’s hope. It’s fellowship. It’s training. It’s the Gospel.

It’s the only safe place many believers here have.





Will you be part of the miracle?





No gift is too small.

$10, $50, $100 — it all builds the wall.





Please:

1. PRAY with us - Matthew 18:19

2. GIVE what you can

3. SHARE this with 3 friends





Help us give our church family back their home.



