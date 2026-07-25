Request for support of Widows, sick and vulnerabl

LOVE EMMYVAL PRECIOUS EMPOWERMENT AND HUMANITARIAN FOUNDATION

HELPING WIDOWS, THE SICK, VULNERABLE PEOPLE AND CHILDREN IN ABUJA KUBWA VILLAGE





Greetings and God bless you,





My name is Loveth ojiemhenke Founder of Love Emmyval Precious Empowerment and Humanitarian Foundation. We are based in Abuja, Nigeria.





OUR MISSION

We exist to give hope to people that society has forgotten.

1. Widows who lost their husbands and now struggle alone

2. Sick and elderly people who cannot afford hospital bills or medicine

3. Vulnerable families and children who have no food, shelter, or school fees





THE PROBLEM IN OUR COMMUNITY

Every week we meet:

1. Widows crying because they have no food for their children

2. Sick mothers and fathers who are too weak to work and have no money for treatment

3. Children who are out of school because their parents cannot pay





OUR GOAL: USD 13,000 / NGN 10,000,000

With your support, we will use the funds for:

1. Food packages for 100 widow-headed homes

2. Medical bills and medicine for 30 sick and elderly people

3. School fees, clothes, and food for 50 vulnerable children

4. Small business support so widows can start selling and feed their families





WHY YOU CAN TRUST US

1. We are a registered Foundation in Nigeria with CAC

2. 100% of your donation goes directly to the people. No salary. No waste.

3. We will post photos, videos, and receipts here on GiveSendGo so you see how your money was used.





HOW YOU CAN HELP

1. Donate any amount. No amount is too small.

2. Share this link with your family, church, and friends.

3. Pray for us as we do this work.





One donation can feed a child. One share can reach a new donor. One act of kindness can save a family.





Thank you for standing with widows, the sick, vulnerable people, and children.





With love and gratitude,

Love Emmyval Precious Empowerment and Humanitarian Foundation

Abuja, Nigeria

WhatsApp: +234 706 769 6136