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REQUEST FOR SUPPORT

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$200 USD

Fundraiser created byFrancesca Easdon

Fundraiser funds will be received by Misty Menzie

REQUEST FOR SUPPORT

  1. Dear Friends, Family, and Community,
  2. I don’t often reach out asking for help. I know how much the rising cost of living has made things difficult for so many families right now, including many of my own clients who are already struggling to make ends meet. It breaks my heart that I cannot help every person in need that I work with. But today, I feel I must try—because this family has touched my heart in a way I can’t ignore.
  3. With the family’s permission, I’m reaching out to ask for your support for Ms. M and her daughter R. To protect their privacy, I will only use initials when sharing details about their situation.
  4. I began working with Ms. M almost two years ago as her Medicare agent for her disabled daughter, R. R is a young adult with extremely severe disabilities. She requires 24/7 in-home nursing care and respite support just to meet her basic daily needs. Ms. M herself lives with health conditions that have placed her on state disability, though they are nowhere near as severe as R’s. Another daughter, S, also lives with them full-time and helps care for her sister.
  5. I was first referred to this family by one of my long-time clients because Ms. M was having significant difficulties getting R’s Medicare benefits properly established. From the very first day, Ms. M has been an absolute pleasure to work with. She is one of the most kind, patient, and dedicated mothers I have ever met—an incredible woman who pours every ounce of her strength into caring for her daughter.
  6. Because of the severity of R’s disabilities, she qualified for Medicare at a young age. She also receives Medicaid and multiple waiver programs that, when they function properly, cover all of her extensive medical and care needs at no cost. However, the ongoing struggle is not with the coverage itself, but with the constant failures of the Medicaid system.
  7. Ms. M has to fight almost daily to keep her daughter’s benefits in place. The system repeatedly drops benefits, makes payment errors, and demands new documentation to “prove” R is disabled—information they have had since R was born. It is heartbreaking and exhausting to watch. Ms. M spends hours on the phone being transferred, hung up on, disrespected, and forced to jump through endless hoops just so her daughter can receive the life-sustaining care she needs. R cannot advocate for herself, so her mother carries this burden alone while also managing her own health challenges and caring for their household.
  8. I have witnessed how much Ms. M endures without complaint. She wakes up every single day and does whatever it takes to care for R. She is truly one of the strongest women I have ever known. The load she is carrying is unfair and unsustainable. She deserves even a small moment to breathe—to feel supported instead of constantly fighting just to keep her daughter safe.
  9. That is why I am starting this fundraiser. Any donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward helping relieve some of the financial and emotional pressure on this family. Your support could help provide much-needed respite care, cover unexpected expenses that arise from these bureaucratic battles, or simply give Ms. M a little breathing room so she can continue being the extraordinary mother she is.
  10. If you are able to contribute, even a small amount, it would mean more than you know. If you cannot donate at this time, I completely understand—please consider sharing this message with others who might be in a position to help.
  11. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read this and for any support you can offer. Your kindness can help lighten the load for a mother who gives everything for her child.
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