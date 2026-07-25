Request for partnership

🤲 Support Akash Charity Organization Limited





Assalamu Alaikum.





We are kindly asking for your support to help provide food, clothing, clean water, and other basic needs to vulnerable children and families. Every donation, no matter how small, makes a real difference.





Donate via:

📱 WhatsApp/Phone: +256752991378

🏦 IBAN: DE43590700700041615600

💳 PayPal: balazaukaasha40@gmail.com

🌍 GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/3a858d54f





If you cannot donate, please share this message with others. May Allah reward your kindness and generosity. Ameen.