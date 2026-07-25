Request for Financial Support – Sole Breadwinner

To Whom It May Concern,

I am writing to urgently request financial assistance for my family. Since the passing of my father, I am the only person left to support our entire household. The immense responsibility of providing for my mother, as well as my brothers and sisters, falls completely on my shoulders.

As the sole breadwinner, I am responsible for every single expense, including housing, food, utilities, and the education and basic needs of my siblings. Managing these costs alone has become an overwhelming burden. Despite working as hard as I can, my income is simply not enough to cover the daily survival of our large family.

We are facing severe hardship, and your charity’s support would provide critical relief for my mother and siblings. Thank you for your time, compassion, and consideration during this painful and difficult time for our family.







