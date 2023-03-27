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Request for Financial Support for Poultry Farming

Goal₦7,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byCHUKWUMA Ukah

Request for Financial Support for Poultry Farming






Dear Sir/Madam,


I kindly write to request financial assistance to help me expand my poultry farming business.


I have been involved in poultry farming, particularly egg production, for several years. However, the high cost of poultry feed has made it difficult for me to sustain and expand the business. Currently, I have approximately three plots of land in a rural area, where I am keeping 50 laying birds.


My goal is to expand the farm to 1,000 layers. This will require funding to purchase the birds and provide feed and proper care for approximately five months before they begin laying eggs. I estimate that the total cost of this expansion will be between $7,000 and $10,000.


I am committed to developing this farm into a sustainable source of income and employment, but I currently do not have anyone I can turn to for the financial support needed to achieve this goal. Any assistance, whether financial or otherwise, would mean a great deal to me and would help me take an important step toward expanding my poultry business.


Thank you very much for taking the time to consider my request. I sincerely look forward to hearing from you and would be grateful for any support you may be able to provide.

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