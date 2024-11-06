RePurposed Life

Hello and Thankyou for taking the time to read a bit about what I'm doing and consider giving! For as long as i can remember, even as a small child, I've always wanted to help others. Whether it be a dream of feeding kids over seas struggling with poverty or people in our own backyard struggling with addictions. There are so many people that need an extra hand with life! Thus, The RePurposed Podcast. Aiming to have former addicts share their story, in hopes of encouraging others to break free from their own addictions. The idea for this podcast came in late 2023 while living abroad in the Caribbean. Now you might ask why someone would leave a beautiful life in Cayman Islands, to come back home and start a new dream? The problem with my own dream was that i also suffered from addictions. Over my years working in the food and beverage industry and especially my time in Cayman, i had become an alcoholic. Without realizing it, i had let alcohol step into my life and start making the decisions. I found myself drinking myself to sleep every night. Finally able to close my eyes either from the intoxication, or from the fatigue of crying my eyes out from the depression i was in. It was a dark time. But enough about that...

In April 2024 i finally made the move back home to Ontario, Canada. With only a few ideas in mind, i started to make moves to see what my future would hold. One thing i knew, I needed to go out and purchase the equipment for this podcast in order to start creating content for people to see! After filming and publishing several episodes already, I've began to see some fruit of this podcast and it has given me inspiration for the future of it.

In late may, a close friend of mine reached out to me and encouraged me to come check out a ministry school that they and been attending for the past 3 years. The School is Called The Fathers House School of Transformation in Oroville, California. After spending some time at the school to see what they had to offer, and meeting tons of incredible people, i felt God leading me to attend this school. Completing their 3 year school program would give me a great opportunity to work in ministry once again and hopefully rekindle my dream of helping others.

That being said, i would need to be on a school visa which would eliminate my ability to work and earn money in the states. I strongly feel that this is the right move for me but i need your help! Your generous donation, whether monthly or one time, would go towards school fees, the monthly cost of all the software i need to use to create the podcast, and other various day to day expenses like toiletries and food. The Fathers House School of Transformation is so much more than just a school, its a community. What started as just 1 man and his wife being obedient to god 20 years ago, cleaning up the streets (literally) of Oroville California, has blossomed into an incredible community of people all with the same goal, love God, and love people! With their church at the heart of it all, they've built a food donation center for their community and staff. An incredible elementary and high school school program for the staff and students kids. A growing ministry school with an incredible campus, filled with hearts that want to help others and so so much more! This is a community that i want to be apart.

Moving forward i plan on keeping you updated on my progress with school and the podcast via email throughout my time! The goal would be a monthly email and/or video with an update, as well as keeping you in the loop with where the money is going!

I appreciate each and every one of you for taking the time to read this and consider donating.

Love and Thanks!

Christopher Arseneau

Luke 6:38