Repopulate with Hope

All across Canada, there is a problem that is emerging. You may have heard of the Ostrich issues in British Columbia where the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) came in and massacred over 300 healthy ostrich based upon SUSPICION that they may potentially have Avian Flu. What if we told you that this was not an isolated incident, it was just the ostrich case that reached the media.





Currently*, there are 12 flocks of chickens in Canada under quarantine for Avian flu that affect 17,561,900 birds, each of which will probably be killed.





Currently*, there are 13 herds of cattle in Canada under quarantine for Bovine Tuberculosis and the investigation continues on 3 herds which have been depopulated. Most of these depopulated animals have bee slaughtered by the government and put into the human food chain. This quarrantine affects thousands of animals and mass culling has occurred on over 2000 head.

Currently*, in the first half of 2026 alone, there are 6 elk and deer farms that are suspected with Chronic Wasting disease and are either depopulated or under quarantine.





Other species such as horses, sheep, goats, bison, ostrich are subject to quarantine and depopulation.





*Current as of August 9, 2026 according to CFIA website, www.inspection.canada.ca/en/animal-health/terrestrial-animals/diseases/reportable

While the government states that compensation for depopulation is available, the ostrich farm has been denied compensation, and some of the depopulated herds and flocks remain uncompensated. In many cases when compensation is offered the rate is far below market values. Thus depopulated herds and flocks bare the cost of protecting our food system and the export markets at no fault of their own.





Some of the above listed farms have been waiting for compensation for over a year. Their calf crop was killed thus losing one seasons income, their cows were killed and did not have babies thus losing a second seasons income, and since the cows have not been replaced due to no compensation, they have not had this years calf crop losing a third years income. Could your household withstand 3 years of zero income, no Unemployment, no income for 3 years?





We want to help these farmers. Some of whom do not have compensation, and some who have received inadequate compensation.





Why you do not hear about this in the media is because the farmers are told that if they fight or try to negotiate for faster or more compensation, they will not receive compensation. If the farmers speak out, the cost of a response to the farmers public objections will be counted against them.





In the very public case of the Ostriches, we saw the inadequacies of the depopulation policies. There was no confirmation of illness, the birds were healthy, but the CFIA chose to kill them all. Courts ruled the CFIA could do this based upon safety to the food industry, but nothing was sick. The CFIA told the farmers that even if they tested the herd and found there was no illness in the birds, the government would still kill the birds because they suspected illness. If this policy is applied against any livestock farmer, which it could be, suspected herds could mean the government can come in and wipe out a family farm and destroy a legacy and a healthy food supply for numerous families. All on a whim, or suspicion.





The CFIA has stated that they spent $7 million to fight the Ostrich farm and since the farm has now been told they will receive no compensation, it seems that fighting for justice, fairness, and a rational response will be charged against you.





What we are proposing is three pronged:





First, we will help farmers document that their herd or flock is not suspect of any disease. If a disease is found during our investigation it will be reported and properly handled. However, in the majority of cases when the herd or flock is not diseased we will be able to stave off a suspect status and thus stave off depopulation by documenting their healthy status.





Second, we will develop a large fund from donations to privately help Farmers who have been depopulated while they are waiting on compensation. We will buy a replacement herd or flock, lease it to the farmer while they negotiate for fair compensation, and then when they receive compensation, sell the herd or flock to the farmer. They can then continue to make an income, while they take action in court or through mediation. when the farmer is compensated their purchase of the herd or flock from the fund then allows us to use the payment to help another farmer.





Third, depopulation is emotionally very trying to farmers. In conjunction with Living Streams Institute Inc. we have a network of compassion teams and counsellors across Canada who will support and walk with the farmers through this trying time.

Our team is made up of people who have gone through Depopulation in Canada and England, as well as veterinarians, nutritionists, consultants, farmers, counsellors, and consumers who work to keep both the food system safe, and farmers functioning. We need your help.





Our funding need is large at Ten Million dollars. We will give GiveSendGo 1%, and there is the normal 2.7% handling charge for the banking system before we ever see the funds. This should leave $9630000.00 for operations and funding.





10% of the collected funds will be used to cover reimbursement expenses for travel, supplies, and helping the farmers. (Administered for free through the non profit Living Streams Institute Inc.)





90% of collected funds will be used to fund the repopulation of farms. When we reach our goal, the $10 million will help repopulate an estimated 1500 head of cattle or 1.7 million chickens or any combination of these and other species.





When we are repaid by the farmer, your donation will then be used to help another farmer. Your gift keeps on giving, over and over.





Please stand up for farmers and the lives of farm animals.





Give a donation to help our efforts.





Find out more, or request help from Repopulate with Hope at: www.livingstreams.ca/repopulate-with-hope





Or put some time in and get involved in protecting Canadian Farmers and our Food Supply system: www.livingstreams.ca/steaks-are-high-campaign