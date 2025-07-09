The Replacement Clock is a fully independent project. It receives no institutional funding and relies entirely on donations to continue expanding its research and visualizations.

Help us disseminate urgent information about our demographic trajectory.





The Demographic Clock project was created and is maintained by researcher and writer Leo Pier .





About the Project

The Replacement Clock tracks the European-descended share of the world's population and of 45 nations from 1950 to 2100. It consolidates historical figures and modeled projections into a single interactive timeline — sourced, auditable, and methodologically transparent.





Accurate ethnic demographic data for Western countries is uniquely difficult to access. No country directly tracks the share of its population that is of European descent. Several nations prohibit or restrict its collection outright; France's ban on ethnic statistics is the most prominent but not the only case. In other countries, official statistics obscure long-term trends through inconsistent census categories and aggregation methods that flatten meaningful distinctions. They miss and misclassify people in predictable ways: bundling Middle Eastern and North African populations into "White," absorbing later-generation immigrants into "native," or recording European immigrants to other European countries as merely "foreign." The US illustrates this: up through 2020, federal standards classified Middle Eastern and North African populations as White.





The result is a landscape in which some of the most consequential facts about the trajectory of Western societies are among the hardest to establish with precision.





This project exists to close that gap. It draws on the best available demographic evidence to reconstruct the European-descended share of each population across time, using a consistent definition across countries and eras. The sources, assumptions, and adjustments behind every figure are open to inspection.





This is a v1. This tool will only get better with time.





Roadmap

Project Launch

The Replacement Clock includes an interactive map and timeline with historical figures and projections for 45 countries, together with regional and global figures. Each country’s page includes a written overview that gives information on the country’s trend, available data, and the sources used.





Publish the Methodology

A detailed public page explains what we measure, where the data comes from, and how the historical estimates and future projections are built.





Publish the Calculations

For every key year on each country’s timeline, visitors will be able to see the starting figure, every adjustment, and how the final result was reached.





Add Data for States, Provinces, and Regions

Expand the map with figures for first-level administrative divisions—including states, provinces, regions, constituent countries, and their equivalents—in more countries. The United States and Canada are the first completed examples.





Add Data for Metropolitan Areas and Cities

Add figures for major metropolitan areas and selected individual cities in more countries. The United States and Canada are the first completed examples.





Add Tipping Point Modeling

Develop a leading indicator that looks beyond the 50% threshold. Using the European-descended share of recent births and of the population under 18, it will estimate when, for each country, a tipping point is likely to be reached after which the trend will be almost irreversible.





Multiple Languages

Translate the Replacement Clock site into additional European languages. Broader language support is essential to making its data and research as widely accessible as possible.





Add Religious Composition Data

Add statistics on the religious composition of all tracked countries, with historical figures and projections where reliable data is available.





Demographic composition is a matter of public interest, not a protected secret. Western peoples deserve to know what time it is.



