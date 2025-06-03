Helping Matt replace his car

We're safe and grateful... but yes, as you can see, our last day in Yellowstone took a wild turn. Matt’s car was totaled after I swerved to avoid another vehicle and hit a mound and then a boulder on the side of the road. By some miracle, no one was hurt, and no other vehicles were involved. In the moment, as we were flying through the air, I felt an overwhelming sense of peace and angelic protection, knowing deep down, 'It’s all okay.' At the end of the day, it’s just stuff.

I was thoroughly impressed with how Matt handled the situation - with clear, calm resolve while maintaining a grounded perspective. He's very wise for 19! That said, this was Matt’s first car, and its time on the road was far too short. We’re working with insurance to see what’s covered, but we’d love your help to go above and beyond to get Matt back behind the wheel of a reliable vehicle that suits his needs—and maybe even adds a little extra joy to his next adventure. This fundraiser is for anyone who feels called to contribute to making that happen.

I’ll share more details during my next livestream on Telegram at https://t.me/justincarpenter33, so stay tuned for updates. Every little bit helps, and we’re so thankful for your support. Our trip out west was unforgettable, with a bumpy ending, but as we all know, everything happens for a reason. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for considering a donation!

If another method besides this is preferred, feel free to use any listed here and just specify in the note that you'd like it to go towards Matt's car https://www.justincarpenter.org/contribute