Replace vehicle

Had unfortunate accident and totalled my car, purchased another vehicle but have spent all the money I received from insurance plus more into it because I was ripped off from the seller. I am disabled and live on disability that only pays for rent and groceries and some bills. I’m currently looking after my 91 year old mom that I need to have a more reliable vehicle for, I’m blessed to live next to my mom so I can look after her. Her pension pays for her expenses so far. Thank you.