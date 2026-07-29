replace stolen nintedo switch 2 and multiple games

I work on a school bus, and on the last week of school, I had a student steal a case that contained my nintendo switch 2, and about 8 different game cartridges. due to his lucky timing, there is no way to find which kid it was and such. Its not a bus I was usually on, so I dont even know any kids there. I dont make much money and so that loss really is not something I can just replace, and so I was hoping for just a dollar or two from many people could end up getting me another one.





thank you guys.