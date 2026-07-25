Replace Shane's Laptop

Shane works at the University of Houston as Chapter Director for Ratio Christi. While celebrating the school year with students at a local restaurant in May, his car was broken into and three laptops stolen. One was his own while the other two belonged to a student and researcher. After assessing the damage and making sure everyone was safe, it was determined no one lost anything irreplaceable or had their identity stolen. He offered to replace the laptops of the others, but they seemed confident they needed no help. Shane, however, is already stretched thin with a mortgage, a four month old child, and his wife about to give up her full-time income to be a full-time mother. In order to teach at UH and church functions, and study for seminary without working from home, a laptop is necessary. If you find yourself wanting to fulfill this small need, thank you. Donations may also be made at give.ratiochristi.org.