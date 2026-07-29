Replace lost income due to injury

My name is Jason, and I'm reaching out for help during one of the most difficult times my family has ever faced.

On March 22nd, I suffered a serious injury while working. Before that day, I was working hard, earning a good living, and providing for my family. Like many people, I never imagined that a workplace injury could completely turn our lives upside down.

For the past three months, I have been unable to return to work while undergoing medical treatment and physical therapy. The financial impact has been overwhelming. Workers' compensation only covers a fraction of my lost income, leaving our family struggling to keep up with basic living expenses.

To make matters even more difficult, physical therapy has currently assessed my right arm at 85% impairment. While I continue to fight for proper medical care and recognition of the full extent of my injury, the bills have not stopped coming.

We've done everything we can to manage on our own. We've cut expenses, stretched every dollar, and paid what bills we could. But after months of reduced income, we are now facing the very real possibility of losing everything we've worked so hard to build.

This experience has opened my eyes to how little protection exists for injured workers who suddenly lose more than half of their income. One injury was all it took to put our family in a position where we're struggling to keep a roof over our heads while trying to focus on recovery.

The funds raised through this campaign will help cover:

• Mortgage/rent payments

• Utilities and household expenses

• Groceries and basic necessities

• Medical-related costs and travel expenses

• Keeping our family financially stable while I continue treatment and recovery

Asking for help is not something that comes naturally to me. I've always believed in working hard and taking care of my family. But right now, I need help carrying a burden that has become too heavy for us to manage alone.

Whether you can donate $5, $50, or simply share this fundraiser, every act of support makes a difference. Every donation helps relieve some of the pressure and gives my family hope while I focus on healing and fighting for the benefits I need.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story. Thank you for your support, your prayers, your encouragement, and for helping us get through this incredibly difficult chapter.

With gratitude,

Jason Lewison and Family