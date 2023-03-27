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Replace Independent Reporter Camera & Equipment

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCorey Blair

Replace Independent Reporter Camera & Equipment

Hello all! I am setting up this fundraiser as a place for people who wish to support & see me continue my work reporting on Colorado politics, news, culture, and activism as well as bolster my personal defense and safety precautions in light of the violent actions that I was recently victim of.


On September 4th, 2026 I went to Denver to report on the local "ICE OUT" school walk out protest. This event was widely publicized and said to have over 160+ schools participating. As a Colorado native who has been reporting on political, social, & cultural events, including but not limited to: Occupy Wallstreet, Black Lives Matter, COVID lockdowns, & other activist movements, I felt that this Anti-ICE protests by high schoolers would be of equal importance. I went to La Alma/Lincoln Park with full intent to interview and ask participants their views and opinions on immigration policies and border control laws here in Colorado.


I was able to get some initial footage, but it quickly devolved into a hostile situation to not only myself, but several other citizen journalists who were there too. I was assaulted twice and half a dozen others were assaulted as well. My camera was stolen as were two others took place over the next hour.


I was falsely identified in the crowd as an "agitator" and then the crowd of high schoolers began to crowd around me demanding that I leave the park. (rather ironic coming from people who believe borders are imaginary lines and all immigrants are welcome)


Filming with my DJI action 2 body camera & my phone camera someone threw a baseball-sized rock at my back, the mob fully formed, started screaming and yelling at me. Then, an unidentified person swatted my hand holding my camera, knocking it to the ground, I went down to grab it, only to be hit and kicked as I was on the ground wrestling with the individual that grabbed my camera.


This person then fell back into the mob formed around me and then I was shoved out of the park, unable to find and follow the thief. I did everything I safely believed to be possible at the time to try to recover my property, but to no avail, including making a police report with the Denver Police. I do not have any hope of getting the deserved justice or my equipment back.


Now, I am not only out my bodycam and security camera, but my audio adapter as well, making my microphones useless. I am setting up this fundraiser as a place for people who wish to see me continue my work reporting on Colorado politics, news, culture, and activism as well as bolster my personal defense and safety precautions in light of the violent actions that I was victim of.

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