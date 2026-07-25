Support Micah's Aphasia Recovery Journey

June 19, 2026: Today marks the two year anniversary of Micah‘s stroke. When Micah woke up from his stroke, he had only eight words. He had to relearn how to say his own name and each one of his family members’ names. Praise God for all the healing that has taken place. Although Micah still cannot use his right arm he is now able to say just about every word in the English language. It’s just that words don’t always come to him when he wants to use them. Micah has a passion for encouraging others, especially other men as they raise their children and love their families. He also desires to share the hope of the Good News of Jesus Christ with all those he meets. If you can support Micah through prayer or financial help, he really appreciates it as he seeks to provide for his family, despite chronic disability.





January 2026: Hello friends! My husband Micah is nearing the end of his outpatient therapy journey post massive ischemic stroke. He's attending the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab's Intensive Aphasia program. He will be living in Chicago for 5 weeks. This will be a big adjustment in the month of February as Micah plays a big part in the day to day meal prep, laundry, and giving kids rides/ driving errands. The funds raised will be used to help with the living expenses of family in 2 separate locations. Any additional funds raised would be used to make out of pocket additional therapies possible as well as open up possibilities for ministering to others who are suffering through chronic illness an long term disability. God has put it on our hearts to share the Gospel with others in the disability community who need to hear that Jesus loves them and is calling them to Himself. A 1 time gift or a monthly gift gives us the opportunity to help more people.