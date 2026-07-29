REPARATIONS FOR RACISM

Hello everyone,

I am reaching out to launch this campaign because we live in a reality where the emotional and psychological toll of racism is rarely accounted for, let alone compensated. For years, communities of color have borne the brunt of political decisions made by people voting against the collective best interest, further fracturing our society and safety nets.

Lately, the climate has grown significantly more hostile. The rise of public figures and vloggers—like "Chud the Builder" and others across digital platforms—has actively emboldened everyday racism. This platforming of hate has given a green light to individuals to use racial slurs, including the N-word, with total impunity.

The Impact

This isn't just about "words on the internet." The constant exposure to this level of vitriol and targeted hostility has caused deep, irreparable emotional distress. Navigating a world where your humanity is debated, mocked, and dismissed by racist vloggers and their followers takes a massive physical and mental toll.

True accountability requires more than just apologies; it requires action. This campaign is a direct call for reparations from those who recognize the systemic harm, political damage, and emotional trauma that white supremacy and its enablers continue to inflict on individuals.

How Your Support Helps

Your contributions to this fund represent a tangible step toward balancing an uneven scale. The funds raised will be used to:

Support Mental Health & Healing: Covering the costs of therapy, wellness, and spaces dedicated to recovering from systemic trauma and emotional distress.

Provide Personal Security & Stability: Ensuring peace of mind and safety in an increasingly hostile cultural climate.

Foster Creative Resilience: Allowing me to continue standing firm, speaking truth to power, and reclaiming my narrative.

If you have benefited from systemic privilege, or if you simply stand against the emboldened racism running rampant in our media and politics today, I invite you to support this campaign. Thank you for standing with me, acknowledging the harm, and contributing to real, tangible restitution.