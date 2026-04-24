Repairs to home/camper

Hi, my name is Clara. Im 54 years old and about 3 months ago I ended up divorced and alone. I bought a camper to live in as an emergency purchase and unfortunately it had a major leak and needs repair that Im not able to afford on my own. The slide needs repair and the floor. I have stopped the leak, but its a temporary fix.

i work 2 jobs actually 3 and while a camper was the right thing for me I don’t earn enough to make it work.

I work in a store at the campground I am living in and fortunately she lets me pay my lot rent weekly at the monthly rate. I live at Randolph’s landing. However, I earn $11 an hour. I do also clean 2 to 3 hotel rooms a week and it helps me as well as splitting an air bnb house cleaning with a coworker. I would be forever grateful for any help you can give even if its just $1