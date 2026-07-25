Repairing the Home That Raised Me

My parents have spent their lives working hard and making sacrifices to provide our family with a safe and loving home. Now, that home needs help.

The ceiling in their house has become severely cracked and leaks whenever it rains. Every heavy rainfall brings worry as water drips inside, causing further damage and making parts of the house unsafe. Unfortunately, the cost of repairing and replacing the ceiling is more than our family can afford on our own.





I'm reaching out with a humble heart to ask for your support. Every donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward repairing the damaged ceiling and making our parents' home safe, dry, and comfortable again.





If you're unable to donate, sharing this campaign with your family and friends would mean just as much. Your kindness, generosity, and prayers are deeply appreciated.

Thank you for helping us give back to the people who have given us so much. May your kindness be returned to you many times over.