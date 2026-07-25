Repairing Our Home from Rain and Elephant Damage

I currently live in a small house made of clay and cement, but the roof leaks during rainy days. Furthermore, we face severe trouble from wild elephants, making it impossible to properly cultivate our crops. Although I am employed, the high cost of living makes it difficult to save enough money to repair the house; my only goal is to get the house repaired as soon as possible.I obtained this true story of mine by using Google Translate; please forgive me if there are any errors🙏🏻