Repair our marriage

Hello, I am Nicholas Kokett. I was raised in the Catholic Church. My wife and I were married in 2023 and have a wonderful two-year-old son, Benedict. My wife is not in the church, and this difference has torn us apart and been extremely difficult to bear. I am committed to our marriage and learning more about what it means to be a family built upon faith. My wife and I have went around and around about this, and our differences in understanding are the root of even all of our daily hardships. I know we could have a great, strong marriage if we both understood each other and our faiths better. We are at the breaking point, but I know there is still hope. We live a simple life in Minnesota on a small farm. In our struggle with this, I have grown tremendously in my prayer life, but have grown farther from my wife. I want to share my faith with her. I want to let Jesus be the foundation of our marriage, and currently, faith is what separates us.





My wife’s father left her as a child due to drugs, but her strength is evident. She has grown to be a very deep thinking and caring person. She is a social worker for kids who have troubled family lives. She wants to make a difference and wants to do the right thing. She was never given the chance to learn about true Christain teachings, and that’s a hole in her life. I want to combine her life growth from her past experiences with the love of Christ more than anything, and without the bond of charity that only our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ can provide, our marriage is destined to fail.





I truly believe that upon seeing the magnitude of Rome and possibly the holy land as well, we would both be able to grasp more fully what faith means to us and cling on to the faith to strengthen our marriage instead of letting it tear us apart.





I am kindly asking for donations of $1200 to purchase at least part of our plane tickets for this potentially marriage saving pilgrimage. If granted these funds, we would look to support others in these endeavors in the future. We are young and have opportunities to grow financially in time, but as of now, we cannot afford a trip like this, but I feel it is needed.





God bless you all. It is no longer I who live, but Christ who lives in me.





sincerely,

Nicholas