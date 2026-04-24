Repair Down Syndrome Kid Heart

My 4 year old son had open heart surgery at 5 months old. He had 1 large hole and 3 small holes before his surgery. Doctors operated on him at NYU in New York City and had a fove day recovery. Fast forward today, Elyas has been experiencing heart complications due to his heart not fully being surgerically closed. When his surgeon operated on Elyas, his main goal was to full close the Lage hole and also try to close all three small holes. Due to his heart swelling up in the process, the doctor was able to close two out of the three heart. Now with the complications Elyas is facing chest pains and his breathing.