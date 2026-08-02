Repair a tooth

Hello Brothers and Sister,

I have been ask by a few people to create something so Brothers and Sister in Christ could help cover the offset to repair a broken tooth due to a hammer dropping on my mouth. So thankful that I have been blessed with some amazing Brothers and Sister in Christ that have lifted me up in prayer and shown me so much love as I have had to walk through this new trial that i have had to face over the last month and a half. I will post a photo of the paper with how much it cost. The cost is only so much because I don't have dental insurances and how the tooth broke I have to have a root canal done and then put a crown on it.

Only if the Holy Spirit leads you to help.

Thank you so so much,

God Bless

We love you all

Keep your eyes fixed on Jesus

Any moment that Trumpet will sound.

Romans 10:9-13