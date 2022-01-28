Renz Law Freedom Fight

Campaign funds will be received by Thomas Renz
As a solo practitioner Attorney Tom Renz has dedicated his entire time and treasure to fight against the injustice being forced on the American people by Fauci and his cabal of Big Pharma, Big Gov, Big Media, and Big Tech. Tom Renz is one man against the most powerful lobbies and people in the world. And, astonishingly, we are learning the 1 person, can make a difference.
These are just a few of the jaw-dropping headlines that Tom Renz has made happen:
Thomas Renz calls Fauci a murderer, and he has the facts to back it up - Real America's Voice News
Horowitz: Renz Whistleblowers share DOD medical data that blows vaccine safety debate wide open - TheBlaze
VAXX Whistleblowers: Miscarriages Increase 279% Cancer Increases 296%
Docs Tried to Kill Unvaxxed, Could Face Criminal Charges: Sheriff Must Decide
Attorney Thomas Renz | Exposing the Fraud of Dr. Fauci and How to Win in the Court of Law
Senator Asks Defense Department to Save Adverse Health Data (ntd.com)
Lawyer Thomas Renz: Miscarriages and Cancers Up 300%, Neurological Problems Up 1000% in Past Year › American Greatness (amgreatness.com)
Renz Law is fighting for various freedom causes for America and the world. From our fight against COVID lies, to our work to assist doctors being persecuted for helping patients, to working for patient's rights in hospitals, we are doing all that we can for freedom.
Unfortunately, this is expensive and difficult, and we need your help. If you support our fight, please sign up for monthly donations. The more we have the more we can do for freedom. God bless and thank you for considering supporting us.
To Follow Tom's Work Go To www.Renz-Law.com
Tom Renz is one of my heroes. ❤️🙏🇺🇸
Blessings and praises for your sacrifices for medical freedom. Praying that your wife will achieve full remission of her cancer.
Many, many thanks for all you are doing for this country and unjustly charged defendants, including your firm! Hoping Jan. 20, will make a difference in the vicious lawfare being waged against you.So many of us are working in other areas of reform and truly appreciate the essential legal support which is often hard to come by. Again, many thanks for your dedication and perseverance and patriotism!
May God continue to protect you and guide you in your fight for truth and freedom! Thank you for being so honest and for using the law for good ! Praying for your health and safety! God Bless
Thank you for all your great work and patriotism!
Thank you for fighting the fight!
Thank you!
Keep up the good work
God bless you and keep up the fight!
Thank you, Tom Renz for your hard work, determination and dedication. God will reward you. God bless you.
“Happy is he who does not condemn himself in what he approves.” —ROMANS 14 “Have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather expose them.” —EPHESIANS 5 “Even as I have seen, Those who plow iniquity And sow trouble reap.” — JOB 4:8
meant to make it monthly
God bless you
December 3rd, 2024
2024 has been a tough year but we have a shot at saving our nation.
For me, the most personal fight has been against cancer. My wife was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer nearly 18 months ago and this fight has forced me to learn everything about this incredibly corrupt industry. I have been to over 100 doctor appointments, read more medical journals and books on cancer than I ever imagined, and immersed myself in this field in a way I never wanted to. What I can say is that this disease has drained us in every way possible and cost us more than anyone will ever know. The industry is appalling and we WILL be fighting against cancer corruption coming up.
I am still fighting sanctions on a case I filed for free and those sanctions were issued despite clearly being inappropriate and, I believe, without any actual legal basis. This has been incredibly expensive and painful. The case is currently being appealed to the 6th Circuit and we will update you soon.
Over the course of this year we did 20+ unpaid rallies in various places around the country to help get Trump elected and also did an absurd amount of media and social media towards those ends. We worked behind and in front of the scenes with a ton of people and I believe we were successful in rallying people and groups to support Trump. At the same time we fought hard against people attacking the President and/or people trying to undermine him.
We supported and/or filed numerous lawsuits this year. While much of what we did on the litigation side was behind the scenes, we continued to see wins in cases we were supporting or involved in. Unfortunately, we have become a major target under the Biden/Harris Administration and so we frequently kept our work lower profile to ensure the best outcomes.
At this point we are poised to keep fighting but truly need your support to do so. I’m honored by the prayers and donations of so many people and promise to keep fighting as long as I am able.
May 24th, 2024
Attorney Tom Renz was sanctioned by Judge James Carr of the Northern District of Ohio, Western Division, Toledo despite the fact that there was no evidence on record of wrongdoing and three days worth of evidence, including testimony from 6 other attorneys from around the country, that Renz’s work was good and proper. Judge Carr used his power in the court to request motions for sanctions and then moved forward despite the complete lack of evidence of any wrongdoing.
The stated basis of Carr’s actions was that the case was frivolous, and the proceedings were vexatiously multiplied. Not only did 6 licensed attorneys and Renz himself testify as to the validity of the case, the Sixth Circuit had previously accepted oral arguments on the case and, while the 6th ultimately ruled against Renz, they did agree in part with his position in the case. By rule the 6th Circuit will not grant oral arguments if they determine, “(1) the appeal is frivolous; (2) the dispositive issue or issues have been authoritatively decided; or (3) the facts and legal arguments are adequately presented in the briefs and record, and the decisional process would not be significantly aided by oral argument. Fed. R. Bankr. P. 8019(b).”
In terms of vexatiously multiplying the proceedings the only actions in the case were filing a complaint and responding to a motion to dismiss. The appeal to the 6th Circuit cannot be considered multiplication of proceedings by law.
In this case, the Judge seemed bent on reaching a conclusion and ordering sanctions regardless of the facts. It may be fair to ask whether it is because a finding was issued on a complaint filed by Renz’s co-counsel in the case against Judge Carr. In the finding the 6th Circuit recognized that the Judge accepted an ex parte statement that was important (substantive) nature to the case from one of Governor Mike DeWine’s lawyers in another COVID case. So, again, it seems reasonable to ask whether the ruling in this case– based on no evidence – was retaliatory.
Renz is hoping to appeal this abysmal miscarriage of justice and ensure actual law is followed here. Please help us fight against another shady court and push for reform of the justice system so we can bring these cases effectively when disease X is released.
May 24th, 2024
Attorney Tom Renz was sanctioned by Judge James Carr of the Northern District of Ohio, Western Division, Toledo despite the fact that there was no evidence on record of wrongdoing and three days worth of evidence, including testimony from 6 other attorneys from around the country, that Renz’s work was good and proper. Judge Carr used his power in the court to request motions for sanctions and then moved forward despite the complete lack of evidence of any wrongdoing.
The stated basis of Carr’s actions was that the case was frivolous, and the proceedings were vexatiously multiplied. Not only did 6 licensed attorneys and Renz himself testify as to the validity of the case, the Sixth Circuit had previously accepted oral arguments on the case and, while the 6th ultimately ruled against Renz, they did agree in part with his position in the case. By rule the 6th Circuit will not grant oral arguments if they determine, “(1) the appeal is frivolous; (2) the dispositive issue or issues have been authoritatively decided; or (3) the facts and legal arguments are adequately presented in the briefs and record, and the decisional process would not be significantly aided by oral argument. Fed. R. Bankr. P. 8019(b).”
In terms of vexatiously multiplying the proceedings the only actions in the case were filing a complaint and responding to a motion to dismiss. The appeal to the 6th Circuit cannot be considered multiplication of proceedings by law.
In this case, the Judge seemed bent on reaching a conclusion and ordering sanctions regardless of the facts. It may be fair to ask whether it is because a finding was issued on a complaint filed by Renz’s co-counsel in the case against Judge Carr. In the finding the 6th Circuit recognized that the Judge accepted an ex parte statement that was important (substantive) nature to the case from one of Governor Mike DeWine’s lawyers in another COVID case. So, again, it seems reasonable to ask whether the ruling in this case– based on no evidence – was retaliatory.
Renz is hoping to appeal this abysmal miscarriage of justice and ensure actual law is followed here. Please help us fight against another shady court and push for reform of the justice system so we can bring these cases effectively when disease X is released.
May 24th, 2024
Attorney Tom Renz was sanctioned by Judge James Carr of the Northern District of Ohio, Western Division, Toledo despite the fact that there was no evidence on record of wrongdoing and three days worth of evidence, including testimony from 6 other attorneys from around the country, that Renz’s work was good and proper. Judge Carr used his power in the court to request motions for sanctions and then moved forward despite the complete lack of evidence of any wrongdoing.
The stated basis of Carr’s actions was that the case was frivolous, and the proceedings were vexatiously multiplied. Not only did 6 licensed attorneys and Renz himself testify as to the validity of the case, the Sixth Circuit had previously accepted oral arguments on the case and, while the 6th ultimately ruled against Renz, they did agree in part with his position in the case. By rule the 6th Circuit will not grant oral arguments if they determine, “(1) the appeal is frivolous; (2) the dispositive issue or issues have been authoritatively decided; or (3) the facts and legal arguments are adequately presented in the briefs and record, and the decisional process would not be significantly aided by oral argument. Fed. R. Bankr. P. 8019(b).”
In terms of vexatiously multiplying the proceedings the only actions in the case were filing a complaint and responding to a motion to dismiss. The appeal to the 6th Circuit cannot be considered multiplication of proceedings by law.
In this case, the Judge seemed bent on reaching a conclusion and ordering sanctions regardless of the facts. It may be fair to ask whether it is because a finding was issued on a complaint filed by Renz’s co-counsel in the case against Judge Carr. In the finding the 6th Circuit recognized that the Judge accepted an ex parte statement that was important (substantive) nature to the case from one of Governor Mike DeWine’s lawyers in another COVID case. So, again, it seems reasonable to ask whether the ruling in this case– based on no evidence – was retaliatory.
Renz is hoping to appeal this abysmal miscarriage of justice and ensure actual law is followed here. Please help us fight against another shady court and push for reform of the justice system so we can bring these cases effectively when disease X is released.
November 22nd, 2023
As the freedom fight continues a lot of our work has moved into lawfare. We are filing and/or supporting strategic litigation, pushing legislation, and working incredibly hard to wake up a sleeping public. It’s working. Uptakes for the new boosters are at around 1.3% and that is a big deal. We also just submitted an amicus brief to the Supreme Court of the United States regarding a J6 case and are working CBDC legislation, mRNA in food legislation, and election issues in multiple states.
Last week we were able to testify in Congress. The testimony was given in a hearing set by MTG and saw many heroic congresspeople attend - Matt Gaetz, Ron Johnson, Thomas Massie, Clay Higgins, and others. This hearing allowed us to ensure our elected officials heard, for the first time, new information about the DoD and CIA involvement in both the creation of COVID and the sh ots. We also shared additional information related to DMED, shedding, and explained that there are likely causes of action available to file suit directly against big pharma.
We desperately need resources at the moment. The fight for freedom is going well on all fronts but resources are very limited. We need as much help as possible to do everything possible before the 2024 election. We have learned that the same people that were behind COVID were behind the election fraud, CBDCs, and all the other issues we are facing. In a nation of 320+ million if we could find 100,000 to give $20 a month we could do a lot to free our country and change the world.
Thank you for your consideration.
July 8th, 2023
I’m going to be updating this coming up but I want to thank everyone for the support. God is good and the gifts we have received here have and continue to be critical to supporting our fight for freedom. Our fight for freedom is expanding - we are using the TomRenz.com platform to promote the Renz Warrior Program and also to provide news/products/communications that will allow the fight to expand.
The enemies of freedom are continuing by continuing gain-of-function work and pushing “vaccines” into other products such as food, items applied to the skin, and even aerosolizing them. This is because we have succeeded in waking so many people up to the dangers of the injections that no one is taking them. This also means we MUST double down on our work.
Thank you all and expect a larger update soon.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.