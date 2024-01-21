Would appreciate help with bills

Goal:
USD $500
Raised:
USD $105
Campaign funds will be received by Jean McWhorter
**I just recently republished this because it was unpublished. I'm still requesting help. Thank you.
If anyone is looking for someone to help out, I would appreciate donations to go towards my monthly bills, even if a dollar or two. These are all old bills. I don't make new ones. I just want to pay them down so that my income will be enough to pay them monthly without taking from my last little bit of life insurance (I'm a widow) I have left. The bills are more than my income so I worry because I see the life insurance disappearing. Thanks for reading this.
Praying for a breakthrough miracle!
Praying my donation will get this campaign off to a good start.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.