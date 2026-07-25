Rental help for family

Help Our Family Keep a Roof Over Our Heads

Life can change in an instant, and that's exactly what happened to our family.

Within a very short time, both Mom and Dad unexpectedly lost their jobs. They have worked hard to provide for our family, and this is the first time we've faced a challenge like this. Losing both incomes at the same time has left us struggling to pay our rent and keep up with our monthly bills.

They are actively searching for new jobs every day, submitting applications, attending interviews, and doing everything they can to get back on their feet. Until they find new employment, we are asking for a little help to get us through this difficult season.

Your donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward:

Paying our rent Keeping our utilities on Providing groceries and basic necessities Giving our family a little breathing room while Mom and Dad find new work

If you aren't able to donate, sharing our fundraiser with your friends, family, and community would mean the world to us.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your kindness, your prayers, and your support. Every act of generosity gives us hope that we can get through this together.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for helping our family during this difficult time.