Rental Fee’s for Refugees

Our story started on the 15th of January when we arrived in Lewiston through the Refugee program. Being resettled by MEIRS they neglected our case and we have fallen behind on our rent. I have started working a second job to try and catch up one rent but working 80 hours a week is very tiring working from 6am - midnight having 1 day off a week. I ask of the community of Maine to assist me in getting my rent up to date. Thank you