I am writing to urgently request emergency rental assistance. I am a single mother of two young children (ages 5 and 6) and a college student. I have no family nearby to assist me, receive no child support, and cannot afford evening childcare. Because of these constraints, I am unable to take night classes or work evening shifts, making my current job search incredibly difficult.

Due to these compounding hardships, I am experiencing a severe financial crisis and cannot afford my current rent payment. I am actively seeking daytime employment that fits my parenting schedule, but I need immediate, short-term rental aid to prevent eviction and keep my family stable.

Thank you for your time, consideration, and any emergency resources or employment leads you can provide.

Sincerely, Casey









Thank you for your time, consideration, and any emergency It May Concern,

I am writing to urgently request emergency rental assistance. I am a single mother of two young children (ages 5 and 6) and a college student. I have no family nearby to assist me, receive no child support, and cannot afford evening childcare. Because of these constraints, I am unable to take night classes or work evening shifts, making my current job search incredibly difficult.

Due to these compounding hardships, I am experiencing a severe financial crisis and cannot afford my current rent payment. I am actively seeking daytime employment that fits my parenting schedule, but I need immediate, short-term rental aid to prevent eviction and keep my family stable.

Thank you for your time, consideration, and any emergency resources or employment leads you can provide.

Sincerely,



