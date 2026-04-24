RENT Help for Autistic College Student

Hello, my name is Ariel and after completing community college I am attending a four year university in my state. I recently had a parent pass and since the semester ended ive been able to afford one month of summer housing but now im struggling go have enough for july. Im just trying to make ot until i can be in the dorms again for fall. I'm autistic and badly want to complete my education in order to become a teacher, but I need to keep a roof over my head. If you can help at all, thank you.