Rent help and food for family in need

Hello, my name is Erika and I am a mother to 3 amazing children. I got really sick and couldn't go to work for 4 weeks straight and I have fallen behind on rent, electricity, my car payment and I don't have enough food at home for us. I've reached out to churches and have tried to get assistance and I haven't gotten any responses from anyone. I am asking for $3,000 to catch up on everything. Life got really hard for me this month for me and my children. I hope you all have a blessed day and thank you all for everything.