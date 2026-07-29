Hi! I am currently 18 weeks pregnant and we're facing eviction due to my inability to work (heart condition diagnosed last year) I also stay home to care for my 2½ year old. My husband was let go from his government job due to lay offs in December. He has been applying to jobs daily. He gets interviews and then no one ever follows up afterwards. I've applied for rental assistance and so far nothing. We are two months behind due to the fact our car caught fire in January and we had to get one so he could work if he got a job, and it's just been car issue after car issue. And we're now behind.