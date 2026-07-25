Rent emergency

Hi, I know this isn't as bad as others situations, but it's an emergency for me. I really need help with my rent this month. I was just diagnosed with having seizures this past year, which has been really hard for me not knowing why. During this I had to have surgery and leaned of another medical issue. I haven't been able to work and my family has been paying my bills, (Thank God). But their unable to do it this month due to their own emergency. I'm in the process of trying to get disability, and now I'm just waiting. I've never been in this position, I've worked all my life, raised my kids and now it's just me and my cat and with my heath I find myself here. Anyone who can help. I really appreciate it. Thank you so much in advance