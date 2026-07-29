Rent emergency

Wife lost job can't keep up with bills. We are behind on our rent and we'll soon be facing an eviction. We are both hardworkers due to some mental issues and medical issues. Wife lost her job as actively looking for another one. But we need help to get by, until we can find a better job for her. We are did people who are in a bad situation? We are, I am over 50, and she is getting close to 50. We have worked all our lives and just happen to find ourself in a bad place. Any help given would greatly be appreciated. Thank you in advance and god bless!