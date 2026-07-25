Rent /Electricity

I'm reaching out because I'm in an urgent financial crisis and need help keeping a roof over my family's head. Due to unexpected financial hardships. I am a federal government employee that had a major surgery and it is keeping me off work.I'm struggling to pay my rent and electricity bill, and I'm doing everything I can to get back on my feet. Right now, I'm facing the very real possibility of falling behind on these essential bills, and I don't want my family to lose the stability of our home or have our electricity disconnected.

If you're able to donate, no matter the amount, it would make a tremendous difference. Even if you can't give financially, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean the world to me. Every donation and every share brings us one step closer to getting through this difficult time.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your kindness, generosity, and prayers during this challenging season. Your support gives my family hope, and I will never forget it.