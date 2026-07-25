Rent Assistance/ Medical Bills

Hey Guys, I am a 29 year old sickle cell anemia survivor. I am also a hairstylist and author. Lately I’ve been a little under the weather and not able to work as much which has caused me to fall behind on bills. I also don’t have any medical insurance any longer so I have to pay for treatment and medicine out of pocket and that’s taking a toll on my pockets. I have 3 kids 2 school age and 1 toddler and with back to school coming I’m working a lot to make sure everything is covered but it’s kind of hard between hospital stays and sickle cell flares. Anything helps thank you so much In advance.