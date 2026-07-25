Rent arrears and college school fees

Hello, I hope you are doing well. I know this message may come as a surprise, but I wanted to reach out honestly.





I am a student at NSPSI College in Kenya, currently funding my education by myself. Right now, I am facing a difficult situation with college fees and rent arrears that may interrupt my studies.





I am trying to raise about $1000 USD to cover my school fees and rent so I can continue learning and avoid dropping out. I am also applying for bursaries and trying every honest way possible to stay in school.





If you are in a position to help in any way, even a small amount, it would truly mean a lot to me. If not, I completely understand, and I still appreciate your time for reading this message.





Thank you so much for your kindness and support.