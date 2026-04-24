I really don't like asking for help but I'm honestly having the hardest time ever someone reversed one of my rent payments that I paid off there card last year and I've been making payments to my rent they said I was only 879 behind then yesterday June 24 I received a notice to vacate for 2199 which is crazy I went on there something else was reversed it's like I'm not getting anywhere I need a little help I work for school district and unfortunately I'm not working right now please help with what you can.