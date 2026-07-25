Fix plumbing and need a running vehicle

We lost our father back in January, since we have found many issues needing fixed to have the house functioning right. The main plumbing needing replaced.(Quoted at 13.5k) My sister was in a bad car accident while using our mothers Trailblazer and rolled it 4-5 times, it's no longer usable. It was her only vehicle. The house is over 100 years old. I'm trying to figure out how to keep it and it be safe for my mother to keep living there.