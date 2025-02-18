Campaign Image

Medical Mission Trip to El Salvador

Goal:

 USD $1,500

Raised:

 USD $150

Campaign created by Renee Richardson

Campaign funds will be received by Renee Richardson

Medical Mission Trip to El Salvador

I will be traveling to Ateos, El Salvador this March from the 14th to March 22 with Helping Hands Medical Missions (https://hhmm.org/join-mission/el-salvador-ateos).  We will be setting up a make shift medical clinic and pharmacy through the local Catholic Church.  In addition, we will be distributing reading glasses and water filters to households in need.  

I am setting up a GiveSendGo campaign to help pay for my personal expenses for the trip.  This includes my round-flight ticket, housing, meals, and in-country transportation.  

It has been a dream of mine to go to a developing country since I was about 8 years old when I found out that my Mother gave money for charity overseas.  Up until this point in my life I have only been able to give money as well.  Thank you so much for any monetary assistance you can give.  More than anything, I am most looking forward to praying.  If you have any particular pray intentions, please message me & I'll bring them with me to El Salvador.


Recent Donations
Show:
Tenney Family
$ 100.00 USD
34 minutes ago

Praying for a fruitful and safe trip!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Praying for you and the success of your mission trip to El Salvador!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo