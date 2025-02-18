Medical Mission Trip to El Salvador

Goal:
USD $1,500
Raised:
USD $150
I will be traveling to Ateos, El Salvador this March from the 14th to March 22 with Helping Hands Medical Missions (https://hhmm.org/join-mission/el-salvador-ateos). We will be setting up a make shift medical clinic and pharmacy through the local Catholic Church. In addition, we will be distributing reading glasses and water filters to households in need.
I am setting up a GiveSendGo campaign to help pay for my personal expenses for the trip. This includes my round-flight ticket, housing, meals, and in-country transportation.
It has been a dream of mine to go to a developing country since I was about 8 years old when I found out that my Mother gave money for charity overseas. Up until this point in my life I have only been able to give money as well. Thank you so much for any monetary assistance you can give. More than anything, I am most looking forward to praying. If you have any particular pray intentions, please message me & I'll bring them with me to El Salvador.
Praying for a fruitful and safe trip!
Praying for you and the success of your mission trip to El Salvador!
