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Ride of Hope - Cancer Care & Repair

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byApril Carnley

Fundraiser funds will be received by April Carnley

Ride of Hope - Cancer Care & Repair

🌟💔 Starting today, I’m sharing our heart-wrenching story to help my husband and me through a crucial phase. 😥


It was just yesterday when life changed in an instant—I remember the fear as we heard those words no one ever wants to hear: cancer. And not just any cancer, but for him, it’s rare and aggressive. The treatment is tough, and so are the costs that come with it. 😷💔


Our struggle isn’t only about fighting a disease; it’s also about keeping our heads above water financially. I can barely work due to my own health issues, while he clings on to whatever little strength allows him to keep working. But here’s the kicker: we need his income more than ever now because of mounting medical bills and treatments that are far from cheap.💸😓


I recently had to sell one of our cars just to make ends meet, but keeping us mobile is crucial for my husband's treatment schedule. He needs regular trips to Orlando for surgery—a journey we can barely afford without a car. Each mile and each dollar count when you’re battling cancer; every bit helps in this fight against time and costs.


We need your help now more than ever, not just because of the financial burden but also for the emotional support that comes from knowing there are people out there who care. 🙏❤️


"Your kindness today could be someone's miracle tomorrow." - This quote resonates deeply with us as we reach out to you. We believe in miracles and know they often come wrapped in acts of compassion and generosity. 🌈💕


Every donation, no matter the size, propels us closer towards hope—our husband’s health is at stake here. Imagine helping someone take one small but significant step toward recovery. That's what we're reaching for with your help! 🙏❤️


Please share our story if you can; every share could make a difference in turning this impossible situation into something hopeful and manageable. Let’s turn heartbreak into healing together—one mile, one dollar at a time. 🚗💖


Thank you for being part of our journey during these challenging times. Your support is more than financial help; it’s a lifeline in moments when we feel like we're drowning. 🙏❤️


With immense gratitude and hope,


April and Nick

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